Thor Writer Knows Exactly Who Christian Bale Should Play

In a post-holidays bombshell, news surfaced Monday afternoon Christian Bale was in talks for a role in Marvel Studios‘ Thor: Love and Thunder. As one might expect, the internet lit ablaze once fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe found out The Dark Knight alum has been in contention for a role. Before long, Beta Ray Bill started trending nationally on Twitter as fans debated who Bale should play. Now, fan-favorite Thor comics writer Jason Aaron has offered his fan-casting of the role and believe it or not, it’s a role many fans are hoping to see come to fruition. If you’re hoping he said Beta Ray Bill, you might not want to hold your breath.

Taking to Twitter, Aaron retweeted a story from ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry in which Bale’s role was discussed. According to Aaron, the stand-out choice for Bale to play is Darrio Agger, the vicious chief executive of the big-bad Roxxon Corporation.

You know who’s got my vote. “Who Is Christian Bale Playing in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?” https://t.co/gIepxEvTBT pic.twitter.com/zHCCrMNl85 — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) January 7, 2020

Admittedly, the role does make a fair bit of sense. Not only does Bale fit the part incredibly, but the character’s one the first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder, near the beginning of Aaron’s comic run with the Asgardian god. Aaron’s Thor run has been said to be a major influence on Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster make her comics-accurate transformation into the Mighty Thor.

Portman previously revealed Marvel approached her about Thor: Ragnarok, the first film in the franchise she didn’t appear in. According to Portman, the story just didn’t make sense as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was lightyears away from Earth. Now, the actor is looking full steam ahead to Love and Thunder.

“They came to me. Obviously I wasn’t written into the third Thor because of where it took place. It wasn’t really on Earth and my character was on Earth,” Portman explained. “And then they came to me with the fourth idea and said, you know, ‘We have this idea, that was a storyline in some of the comics, where Jane becomes Lady Thor.’ And I was like, this is very exciting. And also of course with Taika, and I love Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth] so much. So it’s exciting to get to work with them again. And yeah, I’m very excited to wield the hammer.”

Thor: Love and Thunder flies into theaters November 7, 2021.

