Thor: Love and Thunder Clip Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Inspiring Speech to the Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to show fans what happens next with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When we last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder was at a bit of a crossroads. He gained a lot of weight after killing Thanos for the first time, and then when he goes back in time he sees his deceased mother and she gives him some advice that he takes to the heart. During the first trailer for the fourth Thor film, we see the character working out and he has officially dropped all the weight. He's chosen a life of peace until the Guardians of the Galaxy bring him back into the fight. Now, a new clip has shown Thor's speech to the Guardians before they get into a huge battle on a strange planet.

Earlier tonight, Marvel Studios released a new clip that shows off Thor's very inspiring speech to the Guardians of the Galaxy as they're being attacked by an unknown foe. Thor reveals that this is his first battle since he chose to use his hands for peace and then removes his robes to show off his Ravager Thor outfit. You can check out the clip below!

With Thor: Love and Thunder set to feature the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and reintroduce us to Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Hemsworth has previously described what it was like working with Bale on set, calling it "really scary", and now the actor has detailed the villains complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain," Hemsworth said. "You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

