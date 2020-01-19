Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Jokes About Space Force Uniforms

Today’s big topic of discussion on Twitter is Space Force, the new Military branch that’s tasked with defending American democracy in space. Space Force was launched on December 20th and the official Twitter account for the branch just revealed their new uniforms, which are camouflage. People all over the Internet are baffled by the choice considering there isn’t much use for the print in space. Many celebrities have commented on the uniforms from Mark Hamill’s joke about Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to Clark Gregg’s guess as to why they settled on the camouflage. Another person to joke about the uniforms is Taika Waititi, the director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok.

“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” @SpaceForceDoD tweeted.

“LOL. Perfect for hiding in that space jungle,” Waititi replied.

LOL. Perfect for hiding in that space jungle. https://t.co/RymiwNpCRW — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 18, 2020

Soon after Space Force was announced, it was revealed that Steve Carell would be reteaming with The Office‘s Greg Daniels for a series about the new Military branch. In Space Force, Carell will be joined by co-stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies), Diana Silvers (Booksmart, MA), and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$). Recurring guest stars include Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asian) and Alex Sparrow (Unreal, The Vatican Tapes). BAFTA-nominated director Paul King (Paddington, Paddington 2) will direct two episodes of Space Force, including the pilot.

As for Waititi, his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, just received six Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. The director will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” There have also been rumors circulating this week that Waititi is being courted by Lucasfilm to direct a Star Wars film.

Jojo Rabbit is still playing in select theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.