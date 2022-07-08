Thor: Love and Thunder Fan Art Imagines Beta Ray Bill Appearance

✖

Thor fans should be having a fantastic start to their week with the release of a fantastic new trailer for the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. Love and Thunder will reveal what Thor has been up to after the events of Avengers: Endgame as well as serve as the introduction to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster becoming Mighty Thor. Some fans really want to see the film also give us the first live-action appearance of Beta Ray Bill. Beta Ray Bill is a super popular character in Marvel comics lore that can also wield Mjolnir, but he looks like a horse. One Marvel Studios fan has created a cool design that shows how the character could look in live-action.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle @Clements.Ink shared a new piece that imagines Beta Ray Bill in live-action. The art gives the character a very comic-accurate design with a similar hammer to the one he uses in the comics. Funnily enough, his hammer in the comics is named Stormbreaker, so it seems that they'd have to change the name if they ever used him. Unless he winds up getting Thor's hammer somehow. You can check out the fan art below!

Adding Beta Ray Bill to the film would fit the completely insane tone of Thor: Love and Thunder. Based on everything we've seen so far, that's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

