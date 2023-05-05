Thor: Love and Thunder's Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo, Explained

Thor: Love and Thunder has blasted its way into theaters, giving fans a bombastic flick further fleshing out the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As teased heavily in the film's marketing, each member of the Guardians of the Galaxy appeared in the picture, helping Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on his journey across the cosmos. Full warning, we're going full spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder! If you've yet to see the movie, proceed with caution.

When all is said and done, the Guardians don't serve a major purpose in the film. After a brief opening featuring Korg (Taika Waititi) narrating the story of Thor to alien children, the cosmic team appears in a montage as they complete various missions with the Asgardian. Together, they spend the most time on a single planet, stopping rooster-like aliens from invading. It's on this planet the group begins to go through various distress calls appearing on the Benatar, noticing gods across the universe have started being slaughtered.

Thor takes notice when a message from Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) begins to play, deciding to part ways with the Guardians to investigate the murders. After a touching moment between Thor and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), the god of Thunder and Korg depart the planet to seek out Sif.

In total, the Guardians are only in the theatrical release for a couple of scenes, with the story largely focusing on the relationship between Odinson and the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). Save from slight costume updates, especially when it comes to Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and a new headdress, little indication is left as to where we'll find the Guardians when we see them again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

