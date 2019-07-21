Jane Foster’s First Appearance as Thor Shoots up in Price on eBay

It only took but a matter of hours and one of Jane Foster’s key comic issues has now become one of the hottest comic books on the market. After Marvel Studios announced Natalie Portman was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, speculators were quick to dig their issues of Thor #1 (2014) out of their long boxes and list them on online market places.

There are a handful of issues listed as “Buy It Now” in the $30 – $40 range, which is pretty steady for modern keys the way it is. Prior to the announcement, it wasn’t uncommon for the books to sell near-face value. A few in early June sold for $5.99 and $1.00, in fact.

It’s not all too surprising that the film has already impacted the secondary comic market — it’s something that happens all too much. Thanks to the rise of mobile apps that help collectors and speculators keep track of “key” issues, it’s all too easy to get roped into the world of comic speculation.

Another issue that’s been selling hot in the past couple of hours is the Silver age Avengers #43 (1967). Serving as the first appearance of Red Guardian — the character David Harbour’s playing in Black Widow — the book is certainly now sitting in a seller’s market. In example, there’s one raw copy — which the seller suggests is graded VF/8.0 — currently at $124.59 with nearly a full week left in the auction. There are a few other lower grade auctions currently running at $56.55 and $41.00. Even at the lower end of the spectrum, the numbers are far more than what the book was selling for pre-announcement. Two low-grade copies — comparable to the live auctions running now — of the same bookended July 17th, selling for $13.05 and $4.69.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Blade.