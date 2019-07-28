Taika Waititi Trolls Fan Who Trashes Thor: Ragnarok’s Humor

For many, Thor: Ragnarok breathed a sort of new life into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Taika Waititi bringing a more humorous, technicolor approach to the dark side of the Thor franchise. A new tweet proves that not everyone was a fan of Ragnarok, but Waititi doesn’t seem particularly phased by that. Waititi recently responded to someone who claimed that Ragnarok had “too much comedy”, who hoped that the trend wouldn’t continue with Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi’s response was essentially “sorry in advance”, which certainly hints that more humor is still in store.

Sorry in advance, suckaaaaaaa. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 28, 2019

That new approach to the Thor franchise actually came about at a pretty great time, as it made franchise star Chris Hemsworth reevaluate how he played the character.

“Look, I’d done it a few times, this character, and kind of got very sick of myself as that character, and I called up our director and I said, ‘Look, I’m sick of myself,’ and he said, ‘So am I,’” Hemsworth said in 2017.

“We basically decided just to kind of reinvent the character and the world and do something completely different, and a lot of the film is highly improvised.” Hemsworth continued. “It’s a lot more comedy. It’s a lot more crazy action. It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and — there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return as Thor and Valkyrie, with the later searching for her queen of New Asgard. In the process, the film will also see the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will be stepping into the role of Mighty Thor.

“[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed in an interview. “And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Are you excited to see Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

