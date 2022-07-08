Christian Bale Looks Terrifying in New Thor: Love and Thunder Makeup Test Photos

After playing the Caped Crusader in three films for Warner Brothers, Christian Bale finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. Though the look of the live-action version of the character was changed from the source material, movie-goers still applauded Bale for the spookiness he brought to the character. In new behind-the-scenes snapshots of the actor's first makeup test as the villain, you can see exactly what Marvel was thinking by casting the actor in the role.

Shared to Instagram by the practical effects artists at Odd Studio, Bale can be seen donning a sinister smile in a group of pictures showcasing the character's makeup. While Odd Studio handled the majority of the makeup, Allied FX helped come up with the right color for the character, while Mouth FX helped come up with the black bile seeping from the villain's mouth throughout the film.

Bale previously told ComicBook.com that he wasn't in the right shape for a comic-accurate Gorr look, so the studio and its artists happened to come up with something else.

"I was coming off of a film where it had been necessary to be sort of rather lacking in muscle," Bale explained. "And then I saw the images and thought, 'Well, that's not gonna be possible... and this g-string thing that's going on there.' He looked in the comic books like physically, you know, someone to reckon with though. And I said, 'Well, you know, that's just not gonna be possible in the state I'm in. And we literally have three days between me finishing one film and heading over to Australia for the quarantine and whatnot. I like to usually have much more time in between, but the pandemic meant that things got worked out that way. Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

