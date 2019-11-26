Here’s Why Thor Sounds More Casual In Latest Marvel Studios Movies

Of all of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has arguably gone on the most drastic of journeys. The prince of Asgard has gotten used to life on both his homeworld and Earth, only to have both settings ravaged by the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. One change that has accompanied Thor on this journey has been a much more casual vernacular, as opposed to the more antiquated way of speaking that he used in his earlier opinions. A new theory by Reddit user unknown_frenchman breaks down exactly why that could be. While many of the franchise’s creative team have suggested that it’s due to Thor adopting the cadence of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the theory suggests something different — that he sounds different because we, as an audience, have better understood Thor’s “Allspeak” language.

There definitely is something to this theory, especially when you consider that Thor’s biggest change in cadence occurred offscreen between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ragnarok, during which he spent essentially no time around the other Avengers (much less on Earth).

Granted, there’s also the offscreen reason for the change in Thor’s personality, which was Taika Waititi adopting a more comedic tone with Ragnarok.

“Look, I’d done it a few times, this character, and kind of got very sick of myself as that character, and I called up our director and I said, ‘Look, I’m sick of myself,’ and he said, ‘So am I,’” Hemsworth said of Waititi in a 2017 interview. “We basically decided just to kind of reinvent the character and the world and do something completely different, and a lot of the film is highly improvised. It’s a lot more comedy. It’s a lot more crazy action. It’s a lot more kind of unpredictable and — there’s a great sense of pride I think with all of us, because we did want to do something different and we did, and people responded to it.”

