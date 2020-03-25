Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Calls Out People for Buying Guns During Coronavirus Pandemic

Currently, people all over the world are hunkering down at home in order to avoid the novel coronavirus. While some people are stocking up on food and hoarding toilet paper, it appears some folks are interested in a different pandemic purchase: guns. Taika Waititi, the Thor: Ragnarok director who recently won his first Academy Award for writing Jojo Rabbit, took to Twitter yesterday to share an article from News Hub in New Zealand, the director’s home country. According to the headline, there are “queues outside gun shops as Kiwis panic-buy firearms before lockdown.” Waititi isn’t a fan of this tactic and took to Twitter to express his feelings.

“F***ing idiots who think The Road or I am Legend is about to become reality. Bet only two people in this picture actually hunt for food,” he wrote. Currently, over 29,000 people have liked the tweet with many people sharing their opinions in the comment section. You can check out the tweet in the post below:

Fucking idiots who think The Road or I am Legend is about to become reality. Bet only two people in this picture actually hunt for food. https://t.co/aLExWShRqx — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 24, 2020

This isn’t Waititi’s only post since the coronavirus pandemic started changing everyone’s day to day lives. The director also had a message for people who are hoarding toilet paper. “Now is the perfect opportunity to get motivated, workout, and come out of this absolutely shredded. Sadly we’re human and will probably come out of it looking like the people from Wall-E,” Waititi wrote on Twitter. “‘Stay safe’. Also stop buying all that toilet paper, you weirdos. What’s wrong with you? Maybe get your ass tested instead,” he added on Instagram. The director also posted a funny video, addressing COVID-19.

Many people have commented on Waititi’s latest about the gun lines. While most people are joining in on condemning the choice, a couple of people jumped to the defense of those waiting in line. You can check out some of the responses below…

Don’t Be A Hero

They think it’s about to become reality, AND they assume they’ll be the hero of the story… — Jesper Wille (@jwcph) March 24, 2020

American Behavior

i thought only americans would panic buy guns 😕 — Q (@aqilahsulaiman) March 24, 2020

Parent Training

LITERALLY MY PARENTS ARE TRAINING ME TO SHOOT EVEN THO THEY KNOW I HATE GUNS BC THEY THINK THE WORLD IS ABOUT TO GO APESHIT LIKE AN APOCALYPSE — lesbians for pedro pascal (@blacksquadrons) March 24, 2020

What About Social Distancing?

and from the way they’re standing close together more likely to get CoVid-19 than encounter roaming bands of marauders — Cannot Lie Thru A Pandemic (@clickmomukhamo) March 24, 2020

It Always Comes Back To The Toilet Paper

They want to protect their stash of toilet paper. — 🏳️‍🌈 djc (@Darrenjca) March 24, 2020

A Counterargument

If its all legal whats the big deal?

You make movies with firearms in them right? — Bobby Bacalhau (@Bob_Bacalhau) March 24, 2020

Silver Lining?

can’t wait to see the satire u make out of all of this chaos……… we’re gonna need it after it’s all over cause this situation is so fucked up and weird — mads #10yearsofboy (@maddyonfilm) March 24, 2020

Do you agree with Waititi’s reaction to the news out of New Zealand? Tell us in the comments.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.