Taika Waititi Snuggled Up With His Oscar and Watched Harry Potter After His Big Win

Taika Waititi is having a pretty good week. The Thor: Ragnarok director won his first Oscar on Sunday night for writing Jojo Rabbit, a film he also directed and co-starred in. After his big win, he did a cover shoot for Variety's the "Next Morning" issue, and took some great pictures with his brand new award. Waititi took to Instagram yesterday to share photos from the shoot, and he also included a hilarious image from the "afternoon after." The pic shows the director under the covers with his Academy Award while rocking a shirt from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and according to the caption, he was also watching a Harry Potter film.

“Thanks @variety for the Next Morning cover! Scroll right to see the "afternoon after", watching Prisoner of Azkaban post my appearance on @theellenshow. Thank you to everyone for the congratulatory messages. It's been a surreal few days amd I'm still celebrating. Mauri Ora!,” Waititi wrote.

“Much love to you brother! I’m so happy for you!!!!,” Jeremy Renner wrote.

“❤️⚡️❤️,” Olivia Wilde added.

“Yes Taika!!! Amazing news 👊🏾💫🍸,” Benedict Wong replied.

“This is amazing. Very excited for five years later!,” Ben Schwartz commented.

“You guys look good together,” Zoe Bell noted.

“Congratulations Taika, this is wonderful!,” Jones Sutoamo wrote.

For Best Adapted Screenplay, Waititi managed to beat out Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Steven Zaillian (The Irishman), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes), and Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker). Jojo Rabbit was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design (Mayes C. Rubeo), Best Production Design (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková), and Best Film Editing (Tom Eagles).

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit will be released on digital on February 4thand on 4K Ultra, Blu-ray and DVD on February 18th.

