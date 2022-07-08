Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reveals Thor 5 Pitch





Thor: Love and Thunder's director revealed his pitch for the next movie. Taika Waititi has some wild ideas for another hero with Chris Hemsworth's Avenger. Speaking to BBC Radio 1 about the prospect of another Thor film, the filmmaker lobbied for a low-cost outing that was even more down to Earth than something like She-Hulk. A classic Thor adventure at the DMV might not appeal to some fans. But, Waititi has made a living off of bold choices in his movies. Some fans might have taken some exception to his characterization of Thor in Love and Thunder. But some audiences are excited about the comedic tone and want more. Marvel hasn't indicated where fans will see Thor next after this most recent adventure. Check out what Waititi had to say about Thor 5 right here.

"'Pass the Chives… Thor 5: Learning to Drive.' I's like Back to School with Rodney Dangerfield, but Thor learning to drive," he joked. "I think like if there's going to be a fifth film, you just gotta like take all the zeros off the budget. Make it like a six-million-dollar movie. We're just Thor on Earth. Yeah, it's just learning to drive…I think… I literally think you could make at least half a billion dollars in the box office and you've only spent eight million. Six million… Back up the money truck. Disney's back."

"Now, I don't know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it," Waititi previously said when asked. "But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like [Alexander Payne's 2013 film] Nebraska."

Total Film caught up with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to talk about the continuing adventures of Thor Odinson. "I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot," he began. "And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character."

"Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on," Hemsworth told the press. "But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no ...' I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

