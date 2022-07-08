Thor: Love and Thunder Director Explains Film's Cocktail Easter Egg

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest Marvel movie to hit theatres, and there are plenty of easter eggs packed into the film. However, not every nod is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You may have noticed that Thor owns a Cocktails and Dreams neon sign from the 1988 movie Cocktail that starred Tom Cruise. Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently had a chat with Uproxx about the movie and talked about the nod to Cocktail.

"Yeah. I think a lot of the design of that stuff was like, what would seem really just weird. Like other things that are going through space, why not have Cocktails and Dreams on the outside of the goat boat? And also, it's a goat boat, a Viking ship being dragged by goats through space and the space dolphins," Waititi explained. "And a lot of the stuff is from the comics. And a lot of the stuff is from the Norse mythology as well – the goats and the towing the ship through space, all that stuff. And it's just like, I think with this film, after we did Ragnarok, we wanted to do something that felt just as colorful and energetic and just as much of a sort of bombastic feel to it, but we wanted to be able to make it maybe a bit more emotional, push Thor further. And out of all of the elements that we managed to get into the film, it sort of retains that. And I think maybe just because it's the closest film to me right now, but I do think it's better." He joked, "My big regret with Ragnarok was not doing Cocktail ... Well, probably Jeff Goldblum's big palace in Ragnarok? It should have been in there."

During another interview with Empire, the director emphasized that Thor: Love and Thunder is "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

"It's very different from Ragnarok," Waititi continued. "It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.