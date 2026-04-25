3 Sci-fi Book Series to Read After Dungeon Crawler Carl

While sci-fi is always a popular genre, it’s soaring to new heights lately thanks to Dungeon Crawler Carl. Matt Dinniman’s LitRPG book series is not only wildly popular, but it’s become a pop culture force, with a television series in development, multiple games in the work, and even more books to come (the next one is out in May). But what happens when you finish devouring the currently available books in the series? Well, you’ll need something new to read and when it comes to books to check out while you’re wondering what’s next for Carl and Princess Donut, we have you covered.

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There are tons of great books and series that you could check out after Dungeon Crawler Carl, but these three are the ones we think go especially well with the vibe. Not all of them are LitRPG books, but they’re still a wild ride with a good store and make for a solid adventure—and number one is an absolute blast.

3) We Are Legion (We Are Bob) by Dennis E. Taylor

The first book in the Bobiverse series, if you have any feelings (positive or negative) about the AI Carl is dealing with in Dungeon Crawler Carl, you need to check out We Are Legion (We Are Bob). Successful tech entrepreneur Bob Johansson is at the highest point of his career when he sells his company for an absurd amount of money and is about to finally be able to enjoy his wealth when he meets an untimely death. Fortunately, he had paid to have his body preserved. Unfortunately, it’s centuries in the future when he’s awakened and not only has his consciousness been uploaded as a sort of human AI, but he’s being sent into space as a probe tasked with finding a habitable planet for humanity.

The book has a little bit of everything: AI, space exploration, action, threats from rival probes, and political hijinks. Bob even makes himself an AI cat. The book is a fast read and hilarious—and since it’s a series there’s plenty to get through.

2) Zombie Bake-Off by Stephen Graham Jones

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In Lubbock, Texas, the Recipe Days bake-off is a big annual event with people coming from all over to try to win a chance to be on a major cooking show. But when the event is crashed by a group of pro-wrestlers, and then zombies show up, someone gives the wrestlers infected donuts and seal the convention doors, things get insane and fast. Now the grandmothers, soccer moms, and would be celebrity chefs have the task of saving survivors and dealing with the zombies.

Does the premise sound insane? Absolutely it does, but Zombie Bake-Off is hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt. Another pretty brisk read, if you like zombies, wrestling, and unlikely heroes, this book is for you.

1) He Who Fights With Monsters by Shirtaloon

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Of all the books on this list, He Who Fights With Monsters might just be the perfect follow up to Dungeon Crawler Carl. Ordinary middle manager at an office supply store, Jason Asan’s life gets entirely turned upside down when he wakes up in a strange, new world completely naked. Suddenly, he’s an interdimensional traveler with magical powers but there’s a problem: his powers are all evil. Now Jason has to deal with all kinds of wild things, like hamsters and cannibal cultists as he tries to level up and maybe end up a better character.

He Who Fights With Monsters, like Dungeon Crawler Carl, got its start online and is also pretty funny with some solid themes of friendship and struggle to survive in the weirdest of circumstances. The start of a series, you won’t be upset if you pick this one up after Dungeon Crawler Carl. In fact, you might enjoy it just as much.

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