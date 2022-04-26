Thor: Love and Thunder The Goat Boat LEGO Set Is On Sale Now

Marvel Studio’s Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8th, and LEGO is prepping for the event with the 76208 The Goat Boat set. It will include 564 pieces along with minifigures of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

The Goat Boat is available to order here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon $49.99. The 76207 Attack on New Asgard set is also available here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon for $19.99. On a related note, you might want to pick up the 76209 Thor’s Hammer set that was unveiled earlier this month. What’s more, a collection of Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends figures also launched this morning. Official details about The Goat Boat set can be found below.

“The longboat is drawn through the skies by legendary goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, who are raised off the ground so kids can easily push the ship along as they play. The set includes 5 minifigures – Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Korg and Gorr – and a host of weapons and accessories, including Thor’s Stormbreaker axe. A central cabin features an opening roof for access to extra play space inside. Authentic accessories – including a boat wrench, fire extinguisher, map of New Asgard, bottle and a sunstone crystal – further inspire imaginative play.”

As noted, Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8th, 2022. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the film right here. Everything you need to know about the latest and greatest LEGO sets can be found here.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.