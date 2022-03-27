Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Gets Disappointing Update Ahead of the Oscars

Thor: Love and Thunder officially hits theaters under four months from now, and Marvel Studios has yet to release even the slightest teaser for the record-setting flick. While some have anticipated getting a snippet from the House of Ideas during the broadcasting of the Academy Awards on Sunday—the simulcast is being aired on Disney-owned ABC—one insider is cautioning fans against it. Sunday morning, Fandango editor and industry insider Erik Davis ruled out a trailer release from the Kevin Feige-led company.

“It’s not Thor, or at least I don’t believe we are seeing anything from that film tonight,” the entertainment journo shared Sunday.

To date, fans have only gotten Thor: Love and Thunder updates through the release of consumer products supporting the film. A few spoilers have surfaced through LEGO sets, and Thor’s radical new look has been seen on other action figures.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi previously said of his work on Love and Thunder. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

