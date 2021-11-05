Thor: Love and Thunder Working Title Revealed

✖

The working title of Thor: Love and Thunder has been revealed ahead of its production and it's... well... pretty perfect. The working title is, "The Big Salad." This may or may not be a reference to a moment in the last movie where fans saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder. In Avengers: Endgame, Thor's depression after being bested by Thanos got the better of him and the weight gain which resulted prompted his mother Frigga to share on strong plea with her son. "Eat a salad," Frigga said to Thor. The Big Salad working title might just be director Taika Waititi and the gang having fun and, of course, succeeding at that.

The Big Salad is also the name of an episode of Seinfeld, something which Marvel seems to be borrowing from these days. The Working title for Spider-Man 3 was also a Seinfeld episode title reference, going by Serenity Now. In The Big Salad, George gets annoyed for not getting the proper thanks he feels he is due for buying Elaine a salad.

Thor: Love and Thunder will begin production in Australia in January of 2021. Conflicting reports about the start of principal photography on the fourth Thor movie from Marvel Studios surfaced after it was revealed its titular hero actor Chris Hemsworth would be appearing in the Furiosa movie. However, the correct answer to the question regarding when the cosmic entry to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will roll cameras is January, going back to Hemsworth's native country for production after successfully shooting down under with Thor: Ragnarok.

The news of Thor: Love and Thunder's working title came from Skyler Shuler, an ofteen reliable source in this regard.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER's working title is THE BIG SALAD... 💀 pic.twitter.com/0v9JGMAagY — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) October 15, 2020

Back in April, it was announced that Thor: Love and Thunder would be moved from February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022, as part of a scheduling shift announced by Disney. Of course, another shift in the film's release date is not out of the question. As it stands now, Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters three weeks before DC's The Batman and six weeks before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Typically, a turnaround from a January start to a release 15-months later could be a little tight but Thor: Love and Thunder is using production technology used on The Mandalorian which will lessen the load for the post-production team.

Hemsworth is slated to return for Thor: Love and Thunder, along with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Portman, aside from briefly appearing in Avengers: Endgame, has not been a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World. This time around, she will become Thor herself, as her character is following a popular comic book story. Taika Waititi is back to direct the film after winning fans' hearts with Thor: Ragnarok.

WandaVision is officially the first title in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will most likely be dropping only one episode in 2020, as The Mandalorian will premiere new episodes every Friday until December 18. A December 25 premiere for WandaVision looks like a possibility.

Still to come on the movie front from Marvel Studios is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, a Captain Marvel sequel, Black Panther II, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Disney+ platform will soon house Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.