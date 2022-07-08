Thor: Love and Thunder Writer Didn't Know About the Post-Credits Cameo Until the Premiere

Thor: Love and Thunder is the latest Marvel Studios project to be released, and it's definitely been the talk of the town. Reactions for the film have been mixed, but the genre consensus is that it's filled with humor. Love and Thunder has a few surprises like the return of Natalie Portman and Russell Crowe as Zeus. The film's post-credits scene introduces us to a surprising character that might be out for blood against Thor. During the post-credits scene, Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein is revealed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Hercules. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who wrote the film, revealed to Variety that she didn't know that the character was going to be in the post-credits scene.

"I saw that at the premiere with everybody else," Robinson said. "In the same way that I guess Taika didn't know Thor was coming back, I did not know that Roy Kent was Hercules. I'm a huge Marvel fan, so I was delighted to have one moment in the movie where I was truly surprised."

"I knew there was talk about Hercules. The name Hercules was not not said in conversations that I definitely, probably wasn't supposed to overhear, but did. So the minute I saw the beginning of the scene, I knew he was gonna be talking to Hercules. I didn't know who they cast. But I was like, is this gonna be Hercules? I just knew that it was a thing that they were like, 'We're gonna want leeway with this, so stay away from it.'" The Thor: Love and Thunder writer added.

The film set to reintroduce us to Jane Foster, who has become The Mighty Thor since her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World. Jane Foster will be going through a "terrible hardship" in the film, but it's currently unknown if that hardship will be the same cancer story line from the comics. Chris Hemsworth begun doing interviews for the film and has teased some big reveals for Portman's return. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed that the film will answer some unanswered questions about Thor and Jane Foster's relationship.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth revealed. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

"She comes in and definitely kicks some ass. Which is interesting for Thor to try and understand or grab a hold of that idea because he's in a space of 'who am I?' And to see someone else dressed like him is like, slightly confusing." Hemsworth continued.

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

