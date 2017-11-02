Thor: Love and Thunder Actor Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of "Odin" and "Hela"

2017's Thor: Ragnarok delivered one of the funniest and most surprising series of cameos in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jurassic Park star Sam Neill appeared in the film as an Asgardian actor portraying Odin in a play, and he was joined by Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth as the play versions of Loki and Thor, respectively. In Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi brought the trio back for another production, along with a fourth star. Melissa McCarthy appeared in Love and Thunder's Asgardian stage sequence as Hela, the daughter of Odin, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Ragnarok.

Now that Love and Thunder has been out for a couple of weekends, Neill has taken to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the production. On Saturday, the actor shared a picture on Twitter of himself and McCarthy, in full costume, joking about being mistaken for Anthony Hopkins and Cate Blanchett. Take a look!

No wonder ⁦@melissamccarthy⁩ and I get mistaken for #CateBlanchett and ⁦@AnthonyHopkins⁩ all the time . Dead ringers . Only this morning someone yelled ‘Oy Hannibal! Why’d you eat the fava beans?’ ⁦@thorofficial⁩ ⁦@TaikaWaititi⁩ pic.twitter.com/g8muLFphEA — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) July 16, 2022

"No wonder [Melissa McCarthy' and I get mistaken for [Cate Blanchett] and [Anthony Hopkins] all the time. Dead ringers," Neill wrote in the tweet. "Only this morning someone yelled 'Oy Hannibal! Why'd you eat the fava beans?'"

Neill and McCarthy are only in one part of Love and Thunder, though Damon and Hemsworth popped back up for a second scene later in the film. While they likely don't have any additional scenes that were left on the cutting room floor, there was quite a bit that was ultimately cut from the theatrical version, and fans are anxious to see what any potential deleted scenes might contain.

Star Natalie Portman revealed during the press tour that there were several settings that were ultimately cut in the final version of the film.

"The joy and the sorrow of a Taika Waititi project is that he creates so much brilliance and so much material that the movie could be like an infinite number of things," Portman told Collider. "And it like inevitably means that incredible, hilarious, moving comedy and drama ends up not there. So, there's a lot. I mean, there's full planets that are not there anymore."

"I pray that it'll end up in like a DVD extra somewhere or that it comes out somewhere," Portman later said of the deleted content. "Because I mean, yeah, it's pretty remarkable stuff."

What did you think of Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments!