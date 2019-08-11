Early Thor: Love and Thunder Reports Suggest Korg Will Have Much Bigger Role

Taika Waititi has grown into a favorite among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it appears his character might end up getting major screentime come Thor: Love and Thunder. According to reports from the fan scooping site HN Entertainment, Korg — Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) rocky friend — will have an increased role in an already star-studded movie. Along with Waititi reprising his role, Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) are all set to reprise their roles from previous outings in the MCU.

It should be noted that as of the moment, these reports are nothing but rumors — though it should be noted the same site these reports first surfaced has a pretty good track record when reporting the filming locations and start dates of various MCU properties. It just so happens Waititi has also taken an increased role in his films of late, including Fox Searchlight’s upcoming Jojo Rabbit. The filmmaker also has a lead role in Shawn Levy’s Free Guy, starring opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Waititi mentioned himself during Comic-Con Thor: Love and Thunder would be drawing from Jason Aaron and Russel Dauterman’s Mighty Thor run, which first introduced Jane Foster as the Asgardian Goddess of Thunder. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige double-downed on the inspiration in a poster-Hall H interview with CNN.

“[Waititi] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we—?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements,” Feige said.

“That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder bows November 5, 2021.

