Thor: Love & Thunder Ticket Promo Shows New Look at Rocket & Groot

A new promo for Thor: Love and Thunder not only reminds fans that tickets are on sale now, but also that the Guardians of the Galaxy will have a role in the film. With a quick glimpse at Rocket and Groot, the spot gives fans a look at the beloved Guardians, who have been absent from screens since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but are set to come roaring back in a big way in the coming months, between Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, and the animated shorts series I Am Groot.

The trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder included a glimpse at the Guardians, but focused primarily on Star-Lord, who had a protracted gag with Thor. While most of the Guardians cast have suggested they're done when James Gunn leaves after vol. 3, Chris Pratt has suggested he would like to see Star-Lord continue on.

You can see the image below.

Thor: Ragnarok was praised for bringing fun and energy into the Thor franchise, which started as the dryest, most uneven Marvel film series. This time around, Waititi wanted to make sure that Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't just Ragnarok 2.

"What I didn't want to do is just make Ragnarok again, because that's been done," Waititi said in a recent interview. "I needed to do something more interesting for myself to keep the whole thing ignited and to make sure that I'm feeling creatively stimulated. I thought, What's the least expected thing with this franchise?"

"It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really," Waititi added. "That's the question we ask everyone: Are we doing the right thing, and are we doing all we can in the world? I think right now, while the world is still healing from this pandemic, it's a good question to ask. It's like, well, are we doing enough to look after each other and to look after ourselves?"

You can see the film's official synopsis below.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due in theaters on July 8.