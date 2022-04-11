Thor Love & Thunder Trailer Might Be Coming Soon

Marvel fans have been freaking out about the lack of a Thor: Love and Thunder trailer as filmmaker Taika Waititi has admitted that the film is still in post-production, and likely will not be finished until just before it’s ready to premiere. According to Gaurav Chopraa, who provides the Hindi voice of Thor in dubbed international translations of the Marvel movies, the trailer is complete and should be coming soon. He dropped the comment in his Instagram story, and didn’t really elaborate more than that, but it’s the first sign of life on the trailer front, with just over 3 months to go before Thor 4 is in theaters.

In the film, Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, will become the Mighty Thor, the goddess of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be in the film as well, with Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie, now the King of Asgard. While there have been very few official looks at the film, new imagery and plot points are starting to trickle out in the form of photos of toys and merch that are coming to the market.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Taika Waititi has been coy about his upcoming movie. He says it’s the wildest film he’s ever made. “Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi explained. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.