Thor Meme Goes Viral for Throwing Shade at Captain America and Iron Man

There’s been no single character who’s gotten four solo movies set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something set to change when Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters in two years. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) — the character that launched it all — and the fan-favorite Captain America(Chris Evans) each topped out at three solo movies each. To commemorate the occasion, one fan has made a super-meta meme that’s since become uber-viral, featuring one of the God of Thunder’s most memorable moments from Avengers: Endgame as a basis.

The scene in question uses the heartfelt scene in new Asgard when Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) arrive to try and convince the Asgardian to help them with their seemingly impossible time heist. Instead of making the conversation about Thanos, the hilarious meme sees Thor pointing out the fact he’s the only character to get four solo films even though his past movies haven’t been as commercially successful as the Iron Man or Captain America franchises.

The New Asgard scene was also the first time fans were treated to Thor’s new heavy-set look, something certainly divisive among fans. Shortly after Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, I wrote a piece on how Thor’s new look wasn’t just important for the character’s development on-screen, but also did a good job of portraying a whole host of mental health problems.

Despite Thor: Ragnarok being one of the most acclaimed films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the three Thor films don’t hold a candle to the box office of some of Marvel’s other solo franchises. Thor ($1.94b WW) is behind both the Iron Man ($2.442b WW) and Captain America($2.24b WW) franchises in worldwide box office receipts.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due out November 5, 2021. What are you hoping to see in the record-breaking fourth Thor film? Do you think any major surprises are in store? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

