‘Thor’ Concept Artist Shares Unused Image of Odin in Ceremonial Garb

Odin came to a dramatic end in Thor: Ragnarok. Now one Marvel Studios artist has offered a look at an unused design for the fallen All-Father of Asgard created earlier in Marvel’s first Thor movie.

Charlie Wen posted to Instagram a piece of artwork showing Odin (Anthony Hopkins) in a ceremonial garb. The design didn’t make it into the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the image, Wen teased that he may soon reveal more unused artwork.

“In continuing Thor & Loki’s parent, here is Odin’s unused ceremonial design!” Wen writes. “My intent was to compliment the formal garb of Frigga. The beautiful final ceremonial design for Odin was done by Ryan Meinerding. Thinking of posting one of the super early concepts of Odin – linked with the ‘Wacky Loki’ and the early Asgard exploration previously posted – when I was world-building the realm of Asgard before we had an art department. Tomorrow??”

Following the release of Thor: Ragnarok, several pieces of concept art from that film were revealed online. This artwork revealed different, unused takes on the characters. These included Thor as the King of what remains of Asgard, a more colorful look for Loki, and different designs for Thor and Hulk’s gladiator armor. There was also an early design for Valkyrie, a different look for Hela, and early concept art of the demon Surtur. There was also a behind-the-scenes look at how Marvel created fan-favorite character Korg.

If you’re interested in learning how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, there’s an upcoming book for you. How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists themselves. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.