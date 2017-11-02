Thor: Ragnarok Art Reveals New Designs for the God of Thunder

With Thor: Love and Thunder mere hours away from hitting theaters it seems like everyone is getting more excited than ever for next Marvel Cinematic Universe film and to celebrate the next chapter in Thor's story, concept artist Anthony Francisco is taking a look back. On Instagram, Francisco shared a short video featuring some throwback designs from Thor: Ragnarok writing, "In anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder movie I am sharing some throwback designs from Thor: Ragnarok. Who is watching it on Thursday?!!"

As you can see below, there are some interesting designs that range from a more traditional take on Thor's costume and helmet to one that's a bit more interesting for gladiatorial combat. They're each very interesting looks with elements of sci-fi and more mythological elements.

This isn't the first time in recent days that Francisco has shared Thor-related concept art. Late last month, he shared a batch of images showing the character as "Pirate Thor" from Avengers: Infinity War ahead of the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to open in theaters on Friday (with previews on Thursday) and while reviews have been a bit mixed for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it is on pace for a solid start that box office. The film is looking at a $300 million worldwide opening — an estimated $140-$160 million of that in the United States and Canada.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters.

