Does ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Set Up Asgard on Earth?

Thor: Ragnarok featured some pretty serious changes to the status quo of the Asgardians in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and at least one them may be foreshadowing the beginning of a new era that comes straight from the Marvel Comics.

The story of Thor: Ragnarok sees the Ragnarok prophecy, which foretells the fall of the gods and the destruction of Asgard, come true. In order to defeat Hela, Thor tells Loki to put Surtur’s crown into the Eternal Flame, resurrecting the demon as large as a mountain. Surtur fulfills his destiny, wielding his giant sword to destroy Asgard, and putting an apparent end to Hela as well.

These events leave the surviving Asgardians refugees without a homeland of their own. In the final scene of Thor: Ragnarok, Thor considers where they should set course for and eventually chooses Midgard, aka Earth.

The events of Ragnarok transpired in the Marvel Comics universe as well, and this moment may be foreshadowing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to follow the events of Ragnarok in a similar fashion.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Asgard and the Asgardians were completely wiped out for a time following Ragnarok. Marvel Comics went years without publishing a Thor comic book, and Thor was simply off the board for major events like House of M, and Civil War.

Eventually, Thor did return, coming out of a state of death to begin the cycle of rebirth and Ragnarok anew. Now endowed with the Odin force, Thor set about waking the spirits of the Asgardian gods within mortal begins on Earth. He also recreated Asgard floating above an open plain in the city of Broxton, Oklahoma.

Asgard remained in Broxton for years (in real-world time). The citizens of Broxton were at first skeptical about having gods for neighbors, but after getting to know the Asgardians better the little town began to appreciate the new notoriety that came with being the home of the gods.

Thor’s choice of Earth as a destination seems to suggest that a version of this story is in the works for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though Broxton may not be where the new Asgard is built. Instead, Odin’s conversation with his sons before his death in Thor: Ragnarok seems to foreshadow Norway, a traditional home of Norse religion, being where the gods make their new home.

Of course, the mid-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok suggests the ship may not make it to Earth at all.

