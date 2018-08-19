‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cast and Crew Exclusive Poster Revealed

The cast and crew of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok got to take home a specially commissioned poster from artist Tom Whalen and now fans can see what that poster looks like.

Whalen shared the poster to Twitter. The design puts most of the focus on Jeff Goldblum‘s flamboyant dictator, the Grandmaster.

“Earlier this year, Marvel Studios commissioned me to create a poster as a gift to the cast and crew of Thor: Ragnarok, the greatest of all MCU films,” Whalen tweeted. You can see that poster below.

Goldblum’s version of the Grandmaster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe was certainly a departure from the Elder of the Universe in the Marvel Comics Universe. Goldblum has teased that fans may not have seen the last of the Grandmaster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that his brother is the Collector, played by Benicio del Toro.

“I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum said. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my superpowers than all of them put together.”

Goldblum also confirmed that there is absolutely no way that the Grandmaster died when Thanos snapped his fingers together while wearing the fully-bejeweled Infinity Gauntlet at the climax of Avengers: Infinity War.

“I’m the Grandmaster! You can’t kill me,” Goldblum said. “I can do everything. I can fly. I can do all sort of thing, really. So all I want to do is play games but I could do anything.”

What do you think of Tom Whalen’s cast and crew only Thor: Ragnarok poster? Let us know in the comments!

