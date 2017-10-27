‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Is Now Officially Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster, Thor: Ragnarok, is proving mighty: the Thor threequel became certified fresh on Thursday with a hearty 97% approval from 83 critics, making it Marvel Studios’ best-received movie yet.

#ThorRagnarok is 98% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes! Get your tickets now and see it in 3D: https://t.co/AZAiM8CalR pic.twitter.com/h8m0d7GwG4 — Thor (@thorofficial) October 26, 2017

Ragnarok first launched with a perfect 100% last week, before dipping to its current 97% approval as of this writing — an approval that makes the Thor adventure the highest-rated Marvel Studios production yet. Its 97% puts it above Iron Man (94%), Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%), The Avengers (92%), Guardians of the Galaxy (91%) and Captain America: Civil War (90%). The golden haired god’s latest showing also puts the Asgardian Avenger well past his last efforts, the aforementioned The Dark World (66%) and his first solo feature (77%).

Reviews are praising the movie as a fun and colorful cosmic adventure, comparing it to another Marvel Studios darling, Guardians of the Galaxy, praising the movie as a daring feat and one that’s a “crazy, colorful, ambitious, hilarious ride through the cosmos.”

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins and Cate Blanchett, Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3.