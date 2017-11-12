‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Chris Hemsworth Responds To Jack Black’s Battle Of The Jams Challenge

While filming a new movie, Jack Black called out actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi for “stealing” the Led Zeppelin classic track “Immigrant Song” in Thor: Ragnarok. He then challenged the Marvel star to a “Battle of the Jams.”

Now Hemsworth is responding to Black’s claims on social media, owning up to the theft and answering the call. Check out the actor’s post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

in response to @jackblack #schoolofragnarock #jam @taikawaititi @marvel #thorragnarok A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

“You’re right, you got me,” confessed Hemsworth. “Guilty as charged.”

Hemsworth said he wanted to use a track by Tenacious D for the scene, “but as you said in your song, ‘this is not the greatest song in the world.’ So we moved on.”

After quoting Oscar Wilde and admitting he doesn’t exactly know what a Battle of the Jams is, Hemsworth agreed, seemingly unsure of what exactly he’s getting himself into. Did he not see the awesome slow-motion fight scene Black enacted with Cate Blanchett and Eli Roth?

The whole “feud” started after Black posted his own video alleging the Thor movie’s theft, claiming they started the trend of using “Immigrant Song” in the 2003 comedy School of Rock. Black followed up the Jams challenge with a video from the set of The House with a Clock in its Walls, with costar Blanchett and director Roth joining in on the phone.

If things get serious, it will be interesting to learn where Blanchett’s loyalties lie…

We’re waiting for Hemsworth and some costars from the Avengers movies, which are now filming, to do their own slow-motion fight scene set to sounds of Jimmy Page’s raging guitars, John Paul Jones’ thumping bass, John Bonham’s rhythmic drums, and Robert Plant’s soul-piercing shrieks.

Bonus points if Robert Downey Jr. participates.

We can’t help but feel Hemsworth dropped the ball here. He had the chance to retaliate but instead made this adorable video. Your charms won’t save you this time, Hemsworth. Give the people the lip-syncing fight scene they deserve.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.