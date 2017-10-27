Chris Hemsworth And Mark Ruffalo Carve ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Pumpkins

If you’re eagerly counting down the days until Halloween – or the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok – a new video is here for you.

The Marvel Studios Twitter account recently shared a new promo for Ragnarok, which puts the film’s colorful spin on a popular Halloween tradition. In the video, stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo carve Ragnarok-themed pumpkins…with pretty adorable results.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hemsworth keeps things simple, etching his character’s name, Thor, into a pumpkin. Ruffalo recreates a rather gnarly Hulk face in his green pumpkin, which he opens to find a smaller, smiley-faced “Bruce Banner” pumpkin inside.

This is just the latest celebration of #Helaween, the film’s October promotional campaign on social media. We have to admit, there’s something extra delightful about seeing Ragnarok‘s friends from work getting hyped for the upcoming holiday.

Halloween and the debut of Ragnarok are set to come within the next week, and it’s safe to say that excitement is building for both. Ragnarok debuted with a record-breaking score on Rotten Tomatoes, and is officially Certified Fresh on the reviewing platform.

With the release date of Ragnarok fast approaching, early tracking suggests that it will earn an impressive amount of money in its opening weekend. If all goes well, there’s a very good chance that the Ragnarok team – including director Taika Waititi – could return for Thor 4.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters on November 3.