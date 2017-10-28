‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Pratt in Instagram Photo

He may be the star of Marvel Studio’s latest superhero adventure, but it’s not enough for Chris Hemsworth. He wants to be Chris Pratt.

The Thor: Ragnarok star took to Instagram on Friday to troll his friend and fellow Marvel star Pratt with a hilarious photo declaring that Pratt it the Chris he’d rather be. Check out the funny photo below.

It’s true A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

“It’s true,” Hemsworth captioned the photo of himself posing next to a picture that read, “Everyone wants to be Chris Pratt. Even I want to be Chris Pratt.”

Between Hemsworth, Pratt, and Chris Evans it’s been a running joke in Hollywood about how charming and practically interchangeable the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are, but all joking aside this isn’t the first time Hemsworth has had positive things to say about Pratt. In August, Hemsworth revealed to Elle that meeting Pratt the first time had quite an effect on him.

“The first time I really met Chris Pratt — and went on set with him and the Guardians — I was weirdly shaken,” Hemsworth said. “I don’t know why. He’s just so charismatic. And good at what he does.”

Of course, fans could argue the same about Hemsworth. Trailers for the upcoming third Thor installment have teased a funnier, more gregarious take on the God of Thunder and Hemsworth himself has admitted that he had gotten “bored” with the character prior to working with Taika Waititi on Thor: Ragnarok.

“I had got pretty bored of myself as that character and so did he, maybe a few people out there, so we thought, ‘Let’s do something different.’” Hemsworth told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month.

Fans will get to see if Hemsworth’s new and improved Thor gets him closer to being like Pratt when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3. Give the film your personal Anticipation Ranking below!

Thor: Ragnarok premieres on November 3rd. Fans will also get to see all of the MCU Chris’ in Avengers Infinity War when it opens in theaters May 4, 2018.