Early ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Art Had a Very Different Look for Thor

Concept art reveals a very different look for Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.

The artwork shared by artist Aleksi Briclot is from the earliest concept work. Director Taika Waititi requested something referencing Jack Kirby, legendary artist and Thor’s co-creator. The six discs on Thor’s upper body come straight from Kirby’s original design.

“An early concept for Thor in Thor Ragnarok. Played by the mighty Chris Hemsworth,” Briclot wrote on Instagram. “It was right in the beginning, first round on this character and I was looking for something referring to Jack Kirby. It was a Taika Waititi request and inspiration. At this step I was only keeping the six disks on his torso.”

This is just the latest piece of concept art Thor fans have had a chance to view. Previously released concept art showed Thor as the King of what remains of Asgard. There was also a more colorful look for Thor’s brother, Loki, an early design for Valkyrie, and early concept art of the demon Surtur, as well as how fan-favorite stone man Korg was created. Korg has been such a breakout character that Marvel even gave him his own movie poster.

Thor: Ragnarok has grossed more than $300 million domestic and $800 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It is the seventh-highest grossing movie of 2017 domestic and the eighth-highest worldwide.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has an 84.51 ComicBook.com Composite score, the seventh-highest score of any comic book movie. Thor: Ragnarok also has a 4.23 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth-highest rated comic book movie by ComicBook.com Users. Let us know what you thought of Thor: Ragnarok by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.