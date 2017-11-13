‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Art Shows Off Thor’s “Roadworn” Look

Thor: Ragnarok is currently charming fans on the big screen, and now they can see what early drafts of the hero looked like.

Andy Park, who serves as Marvel Studios’ Visual Development Supervisor, recently shared a new piece of concept art for Ragnarok. The piece shows an early version of Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) rugged costume in the movie.

Approved concept design I did of Thor’s “roadworn” look from #ThorRagnarok Loved how Taika wanted to take him in new directions #thor pic.twitter.com/fA3ALxewf4 — Andy Park (@andyparkart) November 13, 2017

Like much of Park’s concept art, the piece mirrors the end result pretty well. Almost all of the design transferred over to the big screen, with the finished costume only adding Sakaar war paint and different shoulder plates.

Park expressed his excitement in the design, saying that he loved how Ragnarok director Taika Waititi wanted to take Marvel’s God of Thunder “in new directions.” Fans have certainly embraced the design too, with comic fans citing its ties to the costume in Thor: God of Thunder.

While Ragnarok‘s costume has been so well received, it seems like Thor will be wearing a different get up in his next Marvel Cinematic Universe outing. A few months ago, a theater standee appeared to give fans a look at Thor’s Avengers: Infinity War costume, which resembles the all-black ensemble he wears at the end of Ragnarok.

