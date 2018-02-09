Hilarious ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Deleted Scene Shows Banner Calling Thor Dumbo

In one of the genuinely more funny deleted scenes I’ve ever watch from a Marvel film, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo have a conversation about Thor’s feelings. The scene is made all the more weird by a hologram playing between them of Jeff Goldblum (The Grandmaster)… well… doing something with tentacles. Hard to say if the Grandmaster, known for his unusualness, is being gently attacked by these things or he’s doing something more voluntary.

It’s a scene that I can see why was cut for time but plays perfectly into the rest of the film odd deadpan humor. But it’s not the tentacle dance that makes the scene – it’s the heartfelt conversation that Banner and Thor have over the everything that has come before from the death of his father to losing his hammer.

Banner who often makes some odd references himself and can’t always connect compares a famous scene in the Disney movie Dumbo when the elephant figures out that he doesn’t need the feather that he believes gives him his power.

You can watch the whole clip below. Don’t miss the end as with most of Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson steals the scene.

Both Banner and Thor are set to return to the screen this year. Avengers InAvengers: Infinity War is currently Comicbook.com’s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.41 out of 5 score. The first in the two parter Infinity War saga will be in theaters May 4th, 2018.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

