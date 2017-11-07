‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cut Scene Had Fat Thor and Goth Loki

Director Taika Waititi has infused Thor: Ragnarok with more callback jokes and Easter egg references than just about any other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie – but some of the best ideas apparently had to be left on the cutting room floor!

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Waititi revealed that he originally pitched Marvel Studios on Thor: Ragnarok using some John Hughes movies for reference. When asked how that John Hughes influence manifested itself in Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi revealed that he had originally had a scene that fans would’ve loved:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well I wanted this little thing, and maybe if we ever do a Thor 4 we can have it, but I wanted to do some flashbacks where Thor was a kid, a fat little kid. There was like an 80s version of Asgard where everyone had massive shoulder pads, and everyone had mullets (laughs). Our idea was Thor and Valkyrie meet and he’s like, ‘Hey I know you,’ and she’s like ‘Ha I remember you,’ and then it cuts back to this thing and he’s just this pudgy little kid walking around with a mullet and being picked on by other kids. And Loki’s like this little emo goth hanging out by himself. He was like the kid in Harry Potter, [Malfoy].”

That scene would’ve been in keeping with Thor 3‘s meta-humor jabs at the Thor movie franchise and its characters, by poking fun at the hunky nature of franchise leading Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. It’s easy to see why it was an easy scene to leave on the cutting room floor, though; having a cut scene like that might’ve had Thor: Ragnarok bordering a little too close to a Family Guy episode.

As Waititi states, there’s still opportunity for Thor 4 to use that idea – and any number of other wild, zany, notions that Waititi may have floating around in his head. After the critical and box office success of Thor: Ragnarok, he’ll probably get the chance.

WATCH: Thor: Ragnarok‘s Hulk vs. Thor Fight Scene

Thor: Ragnarok is now in theaters. Other upcoming MCU movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, 2017, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.