‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Destiny TV Spot Puts Hela Front And Center

The newest TV Spot for Thor: Ragnarok teases even more of Cate Blanchett’s Hela, and it honestly seems like she’s going to steal the show.

The villain is in the driver’s seat in the newest footage from Ragnarok, which features the character preparing for battle as she unsheathes her twin swords. She is also seen taking on swaths of the Asgardian army by herself, slicing soldiers left and right and throwing blades like a marksman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elsewhere in the new spot is a quick snippet of a scene between Thor and Valkyrie, showing Thor trying to convince the warrior to join their cause. When she asks if he’s planning on doing it alone, Thor enthusiastically says “No. Me, Loki, the big guy, and you.”

Obviously, the big guy is referring to the Hulk, who in another piece of footage is seen going to toe to toe with Surtur. Also noteworthy is that you shouldn’t ever challenge Hulk to a “who is the strongest Avenger” fight since you’ll lose every time. Does your catchphrase include the word “SMASH” in it? No? Didn’t think so (drops imaginary microphone for emphasis).

You can view the new TV spot in the video above.

This is a much different Thor than fans are used to seeing, and director Taika Waititi explained that those changes and more will carry through to future appearances.

“Well, he’s a lot grubbier. That’s been one of my main things. I think everyone is a bit too shiny and clean in the other films. I love heroes that really go through ordeals, and they come out the other end completely changed – not just ‘Oh I’ve got a girlfriend now,’” Waititi told ComicBook.com. “They come out the other side, they’ve been through the ringer.”

A bit part of the film is the actual Ragnarok event, which still has an air of mystery about it. That’s purposeful of course, but fans can expect something that captures the spirit of the comics while still being something altogether different.

“We do a lot to this character in this film. You know, a lot of people have been wanting to see this idea of Ragnarok. A lot of people are excited by the idea of what Ragnarok means,” Waititi said. “To me, it means stripping down the establishment of what’s already there and then building it up in a new way. [It] is almost like this cyclic idea of Ragnarok.”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3rd.