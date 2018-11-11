‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Fan Edit Replaces “Immigrant Song” With “Thunderstruck” and It’s Still Awesome

Thor: Ragnarok treated fans to one of the best fight scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, backed by the sweet sounds of Led Zeppelin‘s iconic track “Immigrant Song.”

But one fan on Reddit edited this scene with another applicable song, replacing the track on the bridge fight scene with AC/DC‘s equally banging anthem “Thunderstruck.” Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This would have been a great alternative, but no one can deny that “Immigrant Song” just works for Thor: Ragnarok. Director Taika Waititi was pushing for the song early on in the production process, and had to pitch an early version of the trailer to get the members of Led Zeppelin to sign off on it.

“When we had the first cut of the trailer and showed Led Zep, they understood how perfect the song was for this character,” Waititi said to Business Insider. “I think it wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t start the conversation with them really, really early on.”

But of course, it’s a Led Zeppelin song, and those aren’t cheap. Waititi knew that Marvel Studios had to open the pocket book.

“I have a feeling if you want to entertain that idea of using their music, you have to have the money,” Waititi shared. “No negotiations. Offer it to them straight up. They’re worth it!”

But Marvel Studios doesn’t always rely on licensed music to back their films, with the obvious exception of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But producer Kevin Feige understood the importance of “Immigrant Song” to the film.

“Filmmakers sometimes will say, using clips of other movies, ‘Here’s what I have in mind.’” Feige explained. “And sometimes they’re not good. Most of the times, they’re okay. His was amazing, and was scored to that Led Zeppelin song. So from the beginning, that song kind of defined what Taika was going to do with this.”

Feige recognized how passionate Waititi was when he first pushed for the song’s inclusions early in the pre-production process.

“That it’s in the trailer, that it’s in the film,” Feige added, “all from that first meeting, and from one of his first instincts of this movie, is very impressive.”

Even though nothing will top “Immigrant Song,” we can still appreciate how good this Thor: Ragnarok edit is with “Thunderstruck.”