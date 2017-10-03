‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Gladiator Hulk Trailer Released

A new TV spot for Thor: Ragnarok features a whole lot of the big green rage monster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser trailer, being dubbed the “Gladiator Hulk” spot, offers several new looks at the Hulk as he will appear on Sakaar and in battle with Hela. Of course, the most exciting bit for many will be some additional dialogue from the character portrayed by Mark Ruffalo. “No team,” Hulk says in the teaser. “Only Hulk!”

Hulk must be having a good time in the cosmos. “He’s even more angry than he was the last time we saw him,” Ruffalo previously said. “For a much longer period of time.”

Also in the trailer is an action-packed new look at Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in action as her character syncs her arms with a ship to mow down some enemies.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2, 2017.