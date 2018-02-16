‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Grandmaster And Darryl Short Released

The last time we see The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok he’s met with some angry citizens after being overthrown by Korg’s revolution. So it’s a bit surprising to see that not only did he survive that interaction, he also made it to Earth.

In Marvel’s latest video tease for the upcoming release of Thor: Ragnarok on digital platforms and blu-ray we see The Grandmaster move in with Thor’s old roommate Daryl Jacobson. It’s not the first we’ve seen Daryl of course, he’s appeared in a series of shorts with Thor which “explained” what the God of Thunder was doing during Marvel’s Civil War.

In this new clip we see Daryl looking overjoyed that the only person that responded to his craigslist ad was The Grandmaster. Daryl also gets to teach the flamboyant Grandmaster the ways of Earth… and what is ‘toast.’

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on digital platforms on February 20th and on blu-ray March 6th.

Thor is set to return to the screen this year in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s currently Comicbook.com’s most anticipated movie sitting with a 4.42 out of 5 score. The first in the two parter Infinity War saga will be in theaters May 4th, 2018.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.