‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Fan Edit Reimagines Intro In Style of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

The third film in Marvel’s Thor franchise already has a lot in common with James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, between all of the humor and space-faring antics. But while they make good use of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” it doesn’t have the same affinity for music found in Gunn’s films.

But a brand new fan edit gave Thor: Ragnarok the Guardians treatment by re-editing the opening battle between Surtur and the God of Thunder, backed by ELO‘s “Mr. Blue Sky,” nearly capturing the same tone found in the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Check it out in the video above!

While it is very unfortunate that an iTunes snafu caused the early release and subsequent pirating of Thor: Ragnarok, we’re thankful for all of the new memes and fan edits that its spawned as a result.

There’s no bad occasion, per se, to listen to “Mr. Blue Sky,” but it’s certainly improved when you’re watching Chris Hemsworth smashing a bunch of skeletons with a hammer. It lines up very well at certain parts, especially when Thor smacks Surtur in the skull in sync with the percussion.

The song’s sudden ending is also perfectly matched with the moment when Thor raises his hammer, expecting Heimdall to teleport him out of his predicament by use of the Bifrost. It’s almost like Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi was sitting in the editing room with Gunn while making the film…

Thor: Ragnarok was yet another hit for Marvel Studios, becoming the most successful entry in the individual franchise. It nearly doubled the amount of the first Thor movie, making $851 million to Thor‘s $449 million at the global box office.

There are myriad reasons as to why it was so successful, from a team up with fellow Avenger the Hulk to the lack of Asgardian influences to the influx of humor from director Taika Waititi, there are a lot of different factors.

But Thor: Ragnarok might have convinced star Chris Hemsworth that he has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that alone should convince most fans that the movie is worthy.

Thor: Ragnarok will debut on digital HD February 20th, and will release on Blu-ray and DVD on March 6th.