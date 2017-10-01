Marvel Celebrates ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ With 31 Days of “HelaWeen”

October may be the month of Halloween, but for Thor fans it’s now the month of “HelaWeen.” Marvel Studios announced on Twitter today that in advance of Thor: Ragnarok‘s theatrical debut in November fans are in for a treat.

In the tweet, the studio announced that they will release a new piece of Thor: Ragnarok content every day for the month of October. Fans will need to make sure they are following the Marvel Studios official Twitter to see just what goodies are released each day. And Marvel has already kicked off “HelaWeen” by tweeting the reveal of Thor: Ragnarok emojis today. The emojis feature Thor, Hulk, Loki, The Valkyrie and, of course, Hela.

Videos by ComicBook.com

31 Days of #HelaWeen starts… NOW! Follow along each day for a new piece of #ThorRagnarok content! Who’s ready? 😈 pic.twitter.com/dmHoMvrskJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 1, 2017

The emojis and promised “HelaWeen” content aren’t the only goodies Marvel has shared recently to get fans excited for Thor: Ragnarok‘s release. Last week Marvel released a new behind-the-scenes look at Thor: Ragnarok as well as the final trailer for the film. The trailer despite being made up mostly of previously released footage, offers fans their best look yet at massive Surtur as well as shows just how much of a challenge he is for Thor as the villain unleashes a huge blast of fire at the hero.

But even with the terrifying Surtur flames in the trailer, the behind-the-scenes look hints at the fun side of trying to stop the end of everything.

“In this film, we wanted to strip it back and we wanted to have fun with it,” Hemsworth said in the clip. “Taika [Waititi] a had the exact same idea and we were both saying, ‘In Thor: Ragnarok, let’s try and have more attitude.’”

Between the final trailer, the behind-the-scenes look, and a whole month of treats fans will not doubt be more than ready for when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3, 2017.