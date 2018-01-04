The Hulk Almost Had Way Different Hair In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor: Ragnarok gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe its most detailed depiction of The Hulk yet, with actor Mark Ruffalo inhabiting both the Bruce Banner role and the full motion-capture performance of The Hulk. In order to make Hulk more “Ruffalo-esque” than ever, Marvel Studios artists and designers made sure to match Hulk’s look to Banner’s better than ever before – but the character’s hairstyle was apparently a big choice:

As artist Ryan Meinerding clearly depicts, there were multiple hairstyle options for Hulk on the table, including:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Scruffy Short-Haired Hulk”

“Military Haircut Hulk”

“Cast Away Hair Hulk”

“Mohawk Hulk”

Ultimately, the close-cropped hairstyle that both Banner and The Hulk sport in the film was probably the least distracting and/or easiest to animate. While Cast Away hair Hulk would’ve been cool to see, it would’ve driven the poor digital animators crazy, trying to render every hair follicle in his long flowing hair and beard.

What do you think of these alternative-Hulk looks?

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.