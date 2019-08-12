Hulk Vs Thor Fight Scene From Ragnarok Is Even Better With Lightsabers

Thor: Ragnarok pitted the Hulk and Thor against each other in a fan-favorite sequence when the Grandmaster orchestrated their showdown on Sakaar. The two duked it out with a couple of gladiator-like weapons, quickly becoming one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved scenes. However, the scene has now been improved, thanks to lightsabers.

YouTube channel ImmersionVFX went ahead and added their own impressive touch to the sequence from Thor: Ragnarok, adding lightsabers for both Thor and the Hulk. The video above shows the first half of the showdown in this remastered version. There is no word on how long it took the editors to complete the video.

If you enjoyed the video above but feel as though it was cut short, fear not!

Thor: Ragnarok with Lightsabers – Part 2 is available now. Check it out in the video below!

ImmersionVFX has a channel loaded with lightsabers being added to beloved fight sequences.

Other edits avabile on the channel include Venom with Carnage in live-action, Avengers: Endgame featuring the Netflix version of Daredevil, and the return of Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Thor: Ragnarok will be followed up by Thor: Love and Thunder which is set for release in November of 2021. Thor: Ragnarok is currently available on Netflix for streaming but will soon be moving to the Disney+ streaming service with the rest of the Marvel Studios movies.

