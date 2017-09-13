‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Centers Around Thor Fight With The Hulk

Trailers for the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok have given fans a taste of the epic battle between Thor and the Hulk and now star Chris Hemsworth reveals that fight is central to the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hemsworth explained that even before the fight with the Hulk was in the script it was critical to the movie.

“Before [the fight] was written in the script, [the movie] was centered around it,” Hemsworth said. “And I thought, ‘Whoa, I’m in!’”

The idea of the Thor/Hulk battle being central to the film even in the early stages is something executive producer Brad Winderbaum himself confirmed during a press visit to the Thor: Ragnarok set in Australia.

“In the earliest development of Thor, we were looking at ‘Planet Hulk’ as inspiration, maybe not even to integrate the Hulk into the franchise, but the idea of a planet where there are gladiatorial games as being Thor’s predicament,” Winderbaum said. “It really was a cool idea to us.”

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor finds himself on Sakaar where he is forced into gladiatorial combat with the Hulk. While we don’t yet see exactly how that battle plays out despite Thor claiming easy victory, we do know that the Hulk, and his less green Bruce Banner counterpart, end up teaming up with Thor alongside Valkyrie and Loki to take on Hela and the threat she poses not only to Asgard but to all of reality.

Fans will get to see how Thor and Hulk will fare against Hela as well as exactly how their epic one-on-one battle goes down when Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters November 3rd.

