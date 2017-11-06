‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Marvel’s Kevin Feige on Retconning the Infinity Gauntlet

Heading into Thor: Ragnarok, one of the biggest mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe revolved around the Infinity Gaunlet, the glove that Thanos wields in order to power all six Infinity Stones.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for Thor: Ragnarok! Continue reading at your own risk…

If you recall, the golden gauntlet was shown in Asgard’s vault in the first Thor film, and it looked as though all six stones were set inside. Then, after learning that there were Infinity Stones scattered around the galaxy and showing Thanos with the Gauntlet at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, fans quickly pointed out that something didn’t add up.

Ragnarok finally fixed that problem by having Hela march down into Asgard’s vault, and knock over the gauntlet sitting there, calling it a “fake.”

While speaking with SlashFilm about Ragnarok, Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, broke down the process of retconning the original Easter egg from Thor.

“Going all the way back to Phase One, where Infinity War was a barely a glint in our eye, we were working on Avengers and trying to get just put that all together for the conclusion of Phase One,” Feige said of the initial cameo. “And it’s in one shot. It’s in one shot in the background.”

“And pretty quickly after that, within a couple years, we were like, ‘Well that’s clearly not the Gauntlet. The Gauntlet can’t be in there,’” Feige went on to explain. “And we had an internal Marvel theory that it was fake. That Odin who you’ve seen in the other films and who’s a… I guess a good father. He’s kind of an okay father. Kind of fosters the rivalry.”

As Feige explains it, Odin kept a fake in order to convince the general public that there wasn’t some all-powerful item that could change everything with a flick of the wrist.

“So Odin put a fake and he goes, ‘It’s fine, I got it. Look, it’s fine, it’s in our vault, don’t worry about it.’ And it’s not until Hela goes down there,” Feige said. “It was fun being back in that vault, by the way, for the first time since Thor 1. It was just the opportunity to call it a fake. So for people like yourself, and like all of us at Marvel Studios who were paying attention, that answers that question. And for people who have no idea that an out-of-focus Infinity Gauntlet appeared in the back of Thor 1, it just showcases her knowledge and her sort of disgust with the way Odin had handled things on her way to the true power that is below the surface.”

So, that settles things. Thanos has the real Infinity Gauntlet, and he’s ready to use it against the Avengers when Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.