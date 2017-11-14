‘Thor: Ragnarok’: The Best Korg Memes

Thor: Ragnarok debuted just a few weeks ago, and one pile of rocks stole plenty of fans’ hearts in the process.

Spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok below!

The film (officially) introduced audiences to Korg, the soft-spoken alien voiced by Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. With Waititi ultimately having a larger role in front of the camera than initially planned, Korg ended up being a scene-stealer in an already packed cast, delivering plenty of hilarious jokes along the way.

“We would start getting into those scenes and I would play with the voice and we thought wouldn’t it be funny if this big hulking rock guy had this very delicate voice?” Waititi said in a recent interview. “I kind of based it on people I remember from home. So it’s a strange combination of a big guy with a gentle-natured presence. Chris was loving that when we started doing those scenes, and we started shooting some stuff… We injected him into more and more scenes and before you know it he was all over the movie.”

As you would expect, Marvel fans are already taking quite a liking to Korg, and celebrating him with plenty of pieces of memes and fanart. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite Korg memes.

Korg was the best part of Ragnarok easily. #MarvelousJokes A post shared by #MarvelousJokes Entertainment (@marvelousjokes) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:51am PST

@allthingsshero

A Little Rock, paper, scissors joke for ya. #korg #miek #thorragnarok #justiceleague #hulk #batman #punisher A post shared by All Things Hero (@allthingsshero) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

Coming soon! @taikawaititi A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Thor: Ragnarok currently has an 84.58 ComicBook.com Composite score, the eighth highest composite score of any comic book movie.

Thor: Ragnarok also has a 4.10 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the 10th highest rated comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know what you thought of Thor: Ragnarok by giving the film your own ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

