Tom Hiddleston Explains Thor And Loki’s Relationship In ‘Ragnarok’

If there’s one thing Marvel fans love, it is a good sibling rivalry. Thor and Loki have proven superhero feuds bring in the box-office bucks, but Thor: Ragnarok is about to explore a new side to the duo’s strained relationship.

ComicBook’s Brandon Davis had a chance to speak with Tom Hiddleston on the set of Thor: Ragnarok about Loki’s relationship with Thor. It was there the British star said something about Thor’s disposition towards Loki has changed – and the trickster god isn’t happy about it.

“I’ve said this about Loki before, but the opposite of love is not hate but indifference. The idea that Thor might be indifferent to Loki is troubling for him because a defining feature of his character is, ‘I don’t belong in the family; my brother doesn’t love me; I hate my brother,’” Hiddleston revealed.

“The idea his brother is like, ‘Yeah, whatever,’ is an interesting development.”

Fans have gotten to see a bit of Thor’s growing indifference towards Loki already. The pair butted heads with one another in Thor: The Dark World, but the god of thunder was less emotional about the reunion than expected. Thor worked with Loki when needed and parted ways when forced. Loki was amenable to the shift since it helped him take over Asgard after exiling Odin to some unknown place. However, it looks like Thor: Ragnarok will see the brothers rekindle at least some of their fiery rivalry.

“The two of them, that’s what I kind of loved about Ragnarok when I first read it,” Hiddleston admitted. “The two of them are placed in such an extraordinary situation where everything is unfamiliar; Their familiarity as family members becomes important.”

