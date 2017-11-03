What Is Luke Hemsworth’s Cameo in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’?

The latest film from Marvel Studios features a ton of returning characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also introduces new people from the comics in their big screen debuts.

Thor: Ragnarok also features cameos from some major Hollywood talent who don’t have much to do with the film’s overall plot, though their inclusion is pretty hilarious none the less. One such cameo comes from Thor actor Chris Hemsworth‘s real-life brother, Luke Hemsworth of Westworld fame.

Early on in Thor: Ragnarok, after the God of Thunder does battle with the fiery deity known as Surtur, Thor returns home to find Odin flanked by royal subjects as they watch a stage play of the events of Thor: The Dark World.

Specifically they’re watching Loki’s sacrifice, considering Loki is actually pretending to be Odin and everyone thinks the God of Mischief is actually dead. There’s also a giant statue commemorating Loki nearby.

The scene shows Luke playing the God of Thunder in a bit of meta commentary. He holds his brother Loki (played by Matt Damon) as he lay dying, pledging to honor his memory and sacrifice in a contorted version of events that distort the facts to make it as if Loki isn’t a big jerk.

The play ends with an actor portraying Odin (played by Taika Waititi collaborator Sam Niell) celebrating his son’s legacy, offering the kind of affection that the actual King of Asgard never bestowed upon Loki during his rule.

The scene is very quick and comical, interrupted by Thor’s return after two years of searching the cosmos for the Infinity Stones and the source of his visions. The Odinson immediately sees through Loki’s ruse, and after a few threats aided by Mjolnir the two brothers embark on a quest to find Odin.

Luke’s appearance in the film is short and sweet, but now he and Chris can brag to little brother Liam Hemsworth that they have actually been in a Marvel movie, while Liam has to settle for The Hunger Games franchise like a chump.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters November 3.