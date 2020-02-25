Everyone Keeps Sharing Pictures of Taika Waititi Sleeping on the Job

It’s tiring being an Oscar-winning filmmaker — just ask Taika Waititi. Monday afternoon, a Waititi “stan” account started a trend where it posted images of the screenwriter and director sleeping in various positions on set, at home, and well…just whatever napping spots he could find. Sometimes he’d nap in his director’s chair, other times in his trailer, or even once while being straddled by Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. The movement, if you would want to call it that, eventually caught the eye of Waititi himself and encouraged people to keep contributing to the thread.

“Finally! A place where all the photos can live,” the filmmaker joked. “There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space.”

Shortly after the director shared the thread, Thor: Ragnarok star Mark Ruffalo hopped on board, sharing a few images on his own. In one tweet, the actor joked that he and Hemsworth had to hold Waititi up as he napped on the red carpet for the Ragnarok premiere. The fan-favorite star then followed it up with a pre-nap tweet featuring the two is customized Ragnarok boxing shorts.

Waititi won his first Oscar this year for Jojo Rabbit and before long, he’ll begin work on Thor: Love and Thunder, a feature he says will be plenty more bonkers than Ragnarok.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters November 5, 2021.

