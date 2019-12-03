Thor: Ragnarok Fan Theory Suggests Odin Might Be a Celestial

To date, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have only seen a fraction of what the ancient race of beings known as Celestials can do. In Guardians of the Galaxy, we saw in a cameo they tried wielding the Power Stone at one point and in the follow-up, Ego (Kurt Russell) was a Celestial hell-bent on world domination. Now, one intriguing new fan theory suggests another Celestial has been hiding under our noses this whole time.

According to Redditor u/PorchCouchLawyer, the Allfather himself Odin Borson (Anthony Hopkins) is a Celestial within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The theory suggests Odin’s “eternal flame,” as mentioned by Ego, was actually Asgard, for which he used his powers to form the realm and its people. Because of his selflessness and benevolence in ruling Asgard, that’s why he ended up mortal — that is, of course, according to the theorist. He essentially used all of his powers creating the world instead of hogging them for himself.

“This explains why Hella’s [sic] prison seal broke upon his “death” which was really just him losing the strength to maintain his Odin form. This also explains how she was able to draw extra power from Asgard itself,” the theory reads. “Thor still has his power even without his hammer because its innate, and he learned to channel it better like Peter [Quill/Star-Lord].”

Odin can be seen in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, now streaming on Disney+. He’s also in Thor: Ragnarok, due out on Disney+ December 5th.

